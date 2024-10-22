OLD National Bancorp IN Trims Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

OLD National Bancorp IN decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 48.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 72,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,316,000 after purchasing an additional 17,139 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 69.8% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,797,000 after purchasing an additional 9,832 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $166.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $124.97 and a 12 month high of $174.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $164.65 and its 200 day moving average is $158.63.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

