TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Shares Bought by Vest Financial LLC

Vest Financial LLC increased its position in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T) by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,910 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,991 shares during the quarter. Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in TELUS were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in TELUS by 3.0% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 41,711,861 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $631,310,000 after buying an additional 1,208,720 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of TELUS by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 38,193,733 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $578,253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365,753 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TELUS by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,436,455 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $375,218,000 after acquiring an additional 602,440 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of TELUS by 1.8% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,404,617 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $338,953,000 after purchasing an additional 387,686 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of TELUS by 7.2% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 21,461,769 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $345,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438,904 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.40% of the company’s stock.

TELUS Stock Performance

Shares of TU stock opened at $16.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.14. The company has a market capitalization of $23.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. TELUS Co. has a 1-year low of $14.63 and a 1-year high of $19.14.

TELUS Increases Dividend

TELUS ( NYSE:TU Get Free Report ) (TSE:T) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 3.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TELUS Co. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were given a $0.284 dividend. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.01%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 294.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised TELUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of TELUS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

About TELUS

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

See Also

