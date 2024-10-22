Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases 13,784 Shares of Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 572,113 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,784 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Chord Energy were worth $74,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Chord Energy by 462.9% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Chord Energy by 77.7% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chord Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Chord Energy by 125.9% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Chord Energy by 151.6% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Chord Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ CHRD opened at $129.94 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $138.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.47. The firm has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Chord Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $126.38 and a 1 year high of $190.23.

Chord Energy Cuts Dividend

Chord Energy ( NASDAQ:CHRD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by ($0.31). Chord Energy had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 20.83%. The firm had revenue of $902.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $982.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chord Energy Co. will post 17.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHRD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $201.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Citigroup dropped their target price on Chord Energy from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Chord Energy from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded Chord Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Chord Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chord Energy

In other Chord Energy news, Director Samantha Holroyd bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $149.51 per share, for a total transaction of $74,755.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,155,485.67. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Chord Energy Company Profile

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

