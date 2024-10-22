Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,823,201 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 77,238 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $72,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Foot Locker by 1.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,700,102 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $117,123,000 after acquiring an additional 71,152 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 326.4% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 921,273 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $26,256,000 after purchasing an additional 705,237 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 752,320 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $21,441,000 after purchasing an additional 264,598 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 689,542 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $17,183,000 after purchasing an additional 4,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 11.8% in the first quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 592,404 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $16,884,000 after purchasing an additional 62,598 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FL shares. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Foot Locker from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Foot Locker from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Foot Locker from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They issued an “accumulate” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.94.

Foot Locker Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of Foot Locker stock opened at $23.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -6.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Foot Locker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.44 and a fifty-two week high of $35.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.53.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The athletic footwear retailer reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Foot Locker had a positive return on equity of 2.73% and a negative net margin of 4.48%. Analysts anticipate that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 539,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.22, for a total transaction of $17,911,559.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,393,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,275,126.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 787,566 shares of company stock valued at $26,090,866. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

