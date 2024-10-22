Vest Financial LLC Buys 3,385 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Vest Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 151.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,624 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 3,385 shares during the quarter. Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LGT Group Foundation acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $214.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Honeywell International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $215.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.56.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $221.50 on Tuesday. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.88 and a fifty-two week high of $222.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $206.02 and a 200-day moving average of $205.01.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.49%. The company had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 52.38%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

