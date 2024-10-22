Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 148,509 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 12,272 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $76,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 28.0% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,458 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,344,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 16,006 shares of the software company’s stock worth $8,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 4,431 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,318,000. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 89.8% in the 2nd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,118 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,065,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on ADBE. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $644.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $610.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $660.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $606.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.82, for a total value of $786,144.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,675,744.42. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total value of $52,089.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,501,989. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.82, for a total transaction of $786,144.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,831 shares in the company, valued at $9,675,744.42. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,608 shares of company stock valued at $17,486,391 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Price Performance

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $497.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $534.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $515.99. The stock has a market cap of $220.68 billion, a PE ratio of 44.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $433.97 and a one year high of $638.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The software company reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.53 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 42.82% and a net margin of 25.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.26 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Adobe

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.