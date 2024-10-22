Vest Financial LLC Acquires 4,481 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Vest Financial LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 199.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,733 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,481 shares during the quarter. Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,794,666 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,133,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349,288 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,310,158 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,159,039,000 after buying an additional 188,580 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 52.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,645,658 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,402,412,000 after buying an additional 2,979,204 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.0% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 8,044,462 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,451,945,000 after buying an additional 382,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 10.4% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,495,184 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,215,998,000 after acquiring an additional 707,705 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

AMD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $176.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $162.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $235.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Advanced Micro Devices to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.00.

AMD stock opened at $157.90 on Tuesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.11 and a 1-year high of $227.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $255.22 billion, a PE ratio of 232.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $154.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.57.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 5.82%. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

