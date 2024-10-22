Vest Financial LLC Invests $326,000 in Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM)

Vest Financial LLC bought a new stake in Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Everett Harris & Co. CA acquired a new position in shares of Amentum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,283,000. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Amentum during the third quarter worth approximately $2,256,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Amentum during the third quarter worth approximately $1,764,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Amentum during the third quarter valued at approximately $804,000. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amentum in the third quarter valued at approximately $608,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Amentum in a report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company.

Amentum Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:AMTM opened at $28.96 on Tuesday. Amentum Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.58 and a 52-week high of $34.50.

Amentum Profile

Amentum Holdings, Inc provides engineering and technology solutions to address challenges in science, security, and sustainability. It serves various markets, such as energy and environment, space, intelligence, defense, civilian, commercial, and international markets. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquatered in Chantilly, Virginia.

