Vest Financial LLC Buys Shares of 10,216 Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC)

Vest Financial LLC purchased a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 10,216 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 131.2% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,464 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 3,101 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the first quarter worth about $36,000. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 225.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,664 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 258.1% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 10,744 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 7,744 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.99% of the company’s stock.
Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Stock Down 0.5 %
Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) stock opened at $8.46 on Tuesday. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 52 week low of $4.33 and a 52 week high of $8.62. The stock has a market cap of $28.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)
Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Company Profile
Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile connectivity solutions for telcom operators and enterprise customers in various sectors in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, North East Asia, South East Asia, Oceania, and India. It operates in four segments: Networks; Cloud Software and Services; Enterprise; and Other.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Analysts Predict New Highs for Cybersecurity Stock by Christmas
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Nuclear Power Reaches Critical Mass: Top Stocks to Watch Now
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- 2 Energy Stocks Surging on Billion-Dollar DOE Loan Commitments
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ERIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.