Vest Financial LLC Purchases 1,082 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Vest Financial LLC lifted its stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,712 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of STX. Veracity Capital LLC bought a new stake in Seagate Technology during the third quarter valued at about $367,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 227,667 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $24,936,000 after purchasing an additional 5,385 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 47.9% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,385 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 9.2% in the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 5,315 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Seagate Technology

In related news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.46, for a total value of $1,869,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 654,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,148,074.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 20,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.46, for a total value of $1,869,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 654,270 shares in the company, valued at $61,148,074.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William D. Mosley sold 141,785 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.18, for a total transaction of $15,621,871.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 668,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,668,110.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 223,284 shares of company stock valued at $23,800,887. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on STX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $119.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.94.

Seagate Technology Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:STX opened at $112.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.37. The company has a market cap of $23.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.99 and a beta of 1.04. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $64.12 and a twelve month high of $115.32.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 5.11% and a negative return on equity of 8.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

