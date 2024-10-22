iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 199,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,997 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $74,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.5% during the first quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,495,000 after purchasing an additional 9,457 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.8% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $251,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $384.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $368.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $355.69. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $256.01 and a 1-year high of $384.66. The stock has a market cap of $101.65 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

