Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Trade Desk (TTD)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD) in the last few weeks:

10/16/2024 – Trade Desk had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $115.00 to $140.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/14/2024 – Trade Desk had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $111.00 to $136.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/11/2024 – Trade Desk had its price target raised by analysts at Macquarie from $115.00 to $130.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/9/2024 – Trade Desk had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $115.00 to $130.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/7/2024 – Trade Desk had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $110.00 price target on the stock.

10/2/2024 – Trade Desk had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $108.00 to $120.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/2/2024 – Trade Desk was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/1/2024 – Trade Desk had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $115.00 to $125.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/30/2024 – Trade Desk had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $110.00 price target on the stock.

9/24/2024 – Trade Desk was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/23/2024 – Trade Desk had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $110.00 price target on the stock.

9/23/2024 – Trade Desk is now covered by analysts at Moffett Nathanson. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock.

9/16/2024 – Trade Desk was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/12/2024 – Trade Desk had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $115.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $110.00.

9/11/2024 – Trade Desk had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $115.00 price target on the stock.

9/7/2024 – Trade Desk was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/5/2024 – Trade Desk is now covered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock.

9/4/2024 – Trade Desk is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock.

8/30/2024 – Trade Desk was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/26/2024 – Trade Desk had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $109.00 to $120.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ TTD opened at $118.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $58.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 236.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.48. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.23 and a twelve month high of $119.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.58 and its 200 day moving average is $97.52.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. Trade Desk had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $584.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.03 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $147,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,269,019. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $147,695.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,991 shares in the company, valued at $3,269,019. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Andrea Lee Cunningham sold 1,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total transaction of $160,712.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,846.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,556,542 shares of company stock valued at $169,961,824 over the last 90 days. 9.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 38,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $306,000. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 4.3% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Trade Desk in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,626,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

