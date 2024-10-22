Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Trade Desk (TTD)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD) in the last few weeks:
- 10/16/2024 – Trade Desk had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $115.00 to $140.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/14/2024 – Trade Desk had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $111.00 to $136.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/11/2024 – Trade Desk had its price target raised by analysts at Macquarie from $115.00 to $130.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 10/9/2024 – Trade Desk had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $115.00 to $130.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 10/7/2024 – Trade Desk had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $110.00 price target on the stock.
- 10/2/2024 – Trade Desk had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $108.00 to $120.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/2/2024 – Trade Desk was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 10/1/2024 – Trade Desk had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $115.00 to $125.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 9/30/2024 – Trade Desk had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $110.00 price target on the stock.
- 9/24/2024 – Trade Desk was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 9/23/2024 – Trade Desk had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $110.00 price target on the stock.
- 9/23/2024 – Trade Desk is now covered by analysts at Moffett Nathanson. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock.
- 9/16/2024 – Trade Desk was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 9/12/2024 – Trade Desk had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $115.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $110.00.
- 9/11/2024 – Trade Desk had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $115.00 price target on the stock.
- 9/7/2024 – Trade Desk was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 9/5/2024 – Trade Desk is now covered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock.
- 9/4/2024 – Trade Desk is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock.
- 8/30/2024 – Trade Desk was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 8/26/2024 – Trade Desk had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $109.00 to $120.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
Trade Desk Stock Down 0.5 %
NASDAQ TTD opened at $118.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $58.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 236.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.48. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.23 and a twelve month high of $119.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.58 and its 200 day moving average is $97.52.
Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. Trade Desk had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $584.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.03 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 38,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $306,000. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 4.3% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Trade Desk in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,626,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.
The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.
