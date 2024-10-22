Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 146.2% during the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 8,907,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $246,388,000 after acquiring an additional 5,290,322 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of NiSource by 68.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,342,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $96,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353,977 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource in the first quarter worth about $34,419,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NiSource by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,946,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,519,823,000 after buying an additional 991,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NiSource by 118.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,616,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,449,000 after buying an additional 876,033 shares during the period. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NiSource Price Performance

NI opened at $34.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.78. NiSource Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.58 and a 1-year high of $35.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.56 and a 200-day moving average of $30.54. The company has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.51.

NiSource Dividend Announcement

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. NiSource had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on NI. Evercore ISI upped their price target on NiSource from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of NiSource from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of NiSource from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of NiSource in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on NiSource from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NiSource presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

