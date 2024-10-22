Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 2,140 GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GEHC. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter valued at $26,000. BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GEHC. BTIG Research upgraded shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Monday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of GE HealthCare Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.23.

GE HealthCare Technologies Price Performance

GE HealthCare Technologies stock opened at $89.80 on Tuesday. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.35 and a 52 week high of $94.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $87.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.35. The stock has a market cap of $40.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 3.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at GE HealthCare Technologies

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Westrick sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total transaction of $222,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,509 shares in the company, valued at $1,414,377.02. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

GE HealthCare Technologies Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

Featured Articles

