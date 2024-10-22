Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Purchased by Resonant Capital Advisors LLC

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,132 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. 79.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:EW opened at $70.05 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $42.21 billion, a PE ratio of 30.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.13. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.93 and a fifty-two week high of $96.12.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $87,437.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,051,843.35. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $87,437.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,051,843.35. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total transaction of $330,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,101,530.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,099,238. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $105.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Friday, October 11th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.81.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

