Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in American Tower during the 3rd quarter worth $1,628,000. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the third quarter worth about $804,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 310,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,203,000 after purchasing an additional 13,574 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in American Tower by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on American Tower from $246.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $223.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of American Tower from $205.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on American Tower from $225.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 2,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.93, for a total value of $508,020.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,873 shares in the company, valued at $7,424,177.89. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other American Tower news, CEO Steven O. Vondran sold 21,537 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $4,953,510.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,223,890. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 2,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.93, for a total value of $508,020.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,424,177.89. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,723 shares of company stock valued at $7,795,397. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Tower Stock Down 2.1 %

American Tower stock opened at $221.49 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $228.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.83. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $157.25 and a 1-year high of $243.56. The company has a market cap of $103.43 billion, a PE ratio of 50.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 21.95%. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 146.61%.

American Tower Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.