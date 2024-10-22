Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 14,149 Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 294,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,149 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF were worth $31,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VIOO. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 236,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,264,000 after purchasing an additional 5,890 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VIOO opened at $107.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.92. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $80.90 and a 1 year high of $111.25.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

