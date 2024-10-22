Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Has $242,000 Stock Position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares (NYSEARCA:SPDN)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares (NYSEARCA:SPDN – Free Report) by 17.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,596 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPDN. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 54,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares during the second quarter worth $42,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares by 2.7% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 143,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after buying an additional 3,724 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares during the second quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC boosted its position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares by 0.4% during the first quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 1,738,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,158,000 after acquiring an additional 6,925 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPDN opened at $11.06 on Tuesday. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares has a 1 year low of $11.01 and a 1 year high of $15.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.46 and its 200-day moving average is $11.89.

About Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares

The Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1X Shares (SPDN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund provides daily inverse exposure to the S&P 500, a market-cap-weighted index of 500 US large-cap firms selected by the S&Ps index committee. SPDN was launched on Jun 8, 2016 and is managed by Direxion.

