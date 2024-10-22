Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 20,243 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 685,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,243 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $32,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 52.6% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 21,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 7,351 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 36.7% during the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 96.8% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 15,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 7,427 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the first quarter worth about $2,694,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 282,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,412,000 after purchasing an additional 10,509 shares in the last quarter.

Alerian MLP ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of AMLP stock opened at $46.69 on Tuesday. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12 month low of $41.06 and a 12 month high of $49.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.93 and its 200 day moving average is $47.03.

About Alerian MLP ETF

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

