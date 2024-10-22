Raymond James & Associates Has $50.95 Million Stock Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,359,383 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,409 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.10% of Keurig Dr Pepper worth $50,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 312.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 617.1% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 51.5% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $36.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.53. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.32 and a 12-month high of $38.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. This is a boost from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.35%.

Several brokerages recently commented on KDP. Citigroup upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.21.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

