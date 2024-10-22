Raymond James & Associates Purchases 9,850 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 716,405 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,850 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $59,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $44,000.

Shares of SPYG stock opened at $84.82 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.17. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $56.78 and a 52 week high of $84.91. The stock has a market cap of $29.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

