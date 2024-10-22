Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT) Price Target to $25.00

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on Liberty Energy from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Liberty Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Liberty Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.70.

Get Liberty Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Liberty Energy

Liberty Energy Stock Down 0.9 %

LBRT stock opened at $17.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 6.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.68. Liberty Energy has a 12 month low of $16.69 and a 12 month high of $24.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.27.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 9.53%. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Liberty Energy will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This is an increase from Liberty Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 11.68%.

Insider Activity

In other Liberty Energy news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total transaction of $398,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,678,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,335,166.83. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Liberty Energy news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total transaction of $398,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,678,813 shares in the company, valued at $53,335,166.83. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Stock sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.23, for a total value of $288,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 730,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,041,880.61. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,945,650. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Liberty Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Liberty Energy by 17.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,961,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,754,000 after purchasing an additional 594,051 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Liberty Energy by 2.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,634,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,030,000 after acquiring an additional 67,362 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 48.0% during the second quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 1,981,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,385,000 after acquiring an additional 642,700 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,717,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,880,000 after purchasing an additional 280,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,498,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,312,000 after purchasing an additional 381,841 shares during the last quarter. 98.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.