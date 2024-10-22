Raymond James & Associates Buys 16,927 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 291,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 16,927 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $52,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EXR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,686,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,951,899,000 after purchasing an additional 170,380 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,549,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $551,586,000 after buying an additional 157,763 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,127,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $485,973,000 after buying an additional 45,717 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 7.2% during the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,965,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $460,890,000 after buying an additional 198,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.3% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,546,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $341,941,000 after acquiring an additional 32,591 shares during the period. 99.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EXR opened at $164.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.19 and a 52 week high of $184.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.70, a PEG ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $174.49 and a 200-day moving average of $159.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 144.32%.

In related news, EVP William N. Springer sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.33, for a total value of $350,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,919 shares in the company, valued at $2,089,758.27. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Extra Space Storage news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 2,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.01, for a total value of $499,699.23. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,815,663.55. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP William N. Springer sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.33, for a total value of $350,660.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,089,758.27. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,970 shares of company stock worth $3,367,307. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EXR shares. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Raymond James increased their price target on Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $158.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Extra Space Storage from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.80.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

