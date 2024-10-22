Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY) Stock Position Increased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,326,336 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,560 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF were worth $31,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the second quarter valued at $49,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of FENY opened at $24.70 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.50. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a 1-year low of $21.73 and a 1-year high of $27.11.

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (FENY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Energy 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US energy companies FENY was launched on Oct 24, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FENY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.