Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $32.12 Million Stock Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 279,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,838 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.08% of Datadog worth $32,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DDOG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Datadog by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,431,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,390,485,000 after acquiring an additional 171,693 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Datadog by 129.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 610,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,384,000 after purchasing an additional 344,431 shares in the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Datadog by 1,648.8% in the 1st quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 4,864 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Datadog by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 259,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,604,000 after buying an additional 12,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 45,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,873,000 after buying an additional 12,192 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Datadog news, Director Shardul Shah sold 7,916 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.67, for a total transaction of $1,002,719.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 451,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,195,685.11. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Shardul Shah sold 7,916 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.67, for a total value of $1,002,719.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 451,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,195,685.11. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 2,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total value of $294,387.12. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 74,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,934,985.26. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 529,928 shares of company stock valued at $63,079,091 over the last quarter. 11.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DDOG. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Datadog from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Datadog from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Wedbush raised Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Datadog from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Datadog from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $125.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.08 billion, a PE ratio of 393.16, a PEG ratio of 22.85 and a beta of 1.11. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.81 and a 1-year high of $138.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.86 and its 200-day moving average is $119.44.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. Datadog had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $645.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

