Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Cuts Stock Position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 26.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,061,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 384,023 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $33,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFAI. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 6,237,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,067,000 after purchasing an additional 146,736 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 3,535,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,365,000 after buying an additional 102,920 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 19,022.5% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,469,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,264,000 after buying an additional 2,456,370 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 183.9% during the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,292,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,013,000 after buying an additional 1,484,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 2,045,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,990,000 after acquiring an additional 8,371 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $30.85 on Tuesday. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $24.83 and a 12 month high of $32.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.42. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.83.

About Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

