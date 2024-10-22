John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML) Stake Reduced by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 473,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF were worth $32,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $92,000. James J. Burns & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $399,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 119.7% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 9,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 5,086 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter.

John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JHML opened at $70.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.75. John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $50.56 and a 52 week high of $70.91. The company has a market cap of $954.46 million, a PE ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.96.

John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF Company Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (JHML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index of largest 800 US firms, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHML was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

