Raymond James & Associates Grows Stock Holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP)

Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report) by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,479,858 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 967,129 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 2.54% of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF worth $57,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGCP. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 160,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF during the second quarter worth $43,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF during the second quarter valued at $63,000. Financial Perspectives Inc increased its holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 28.8% in the first quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $198,000.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Price Performance

CGCP stock opened at $22.64 on Tuesday. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a 52-week low of $20.99 and a 52-week high of $23.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.56.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Cuts Dividend

About Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.0828 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th.

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.

