Raymond James & Associates Has $58.51 Million Position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU)

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,169,378 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 223,899 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 2.33% of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF worth $58,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CGXU. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 18,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 817,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,069,000 after acquiring an additional 40,552 shares during the period. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC now owns 17,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, G&S Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 12.8% during the first quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 164,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,231,000 after purchasing an additional 18,669 shares during the period.

Shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF stock opened at $26.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.03. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $20.80 and a twelve month high of $27.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.44 and its 200 day moving average is $26.04.

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

