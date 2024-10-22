Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $34.15 Million Stock Position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,002,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,840 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF were worth $34,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 24.2% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 68,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 13,406 shares during the period. Austin Asset Management Co Inc bought a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,668,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 26,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 102,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after acquiring an additional 13,007 shares during the period. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 18,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional US High Profitability ETF alerts:

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

DUHP stock opened at $34.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.92. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 52 week low of $24.69 and a 52 week high of $35.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.19.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Profile

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.