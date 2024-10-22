Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Stock Position in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF (NYSEARCA:SFLR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF (NYSEARCA:SFLR – Free Report) by 70.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 968,734 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 399,080 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF worth $30,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $204,000.

Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of SFLR opened at $32.31 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.70. Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF has a twelve month low of $24.81 and a twelve month high of $32.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.94 million, a P/E ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 0.67.

Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF Profile

The Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF (SFLR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to provide capital appreciation by holding a portfolio of large-cap US stocks while hedging the downside risk using a laddered options strategy. The fund utilizes four, one-year FLEX options packages with staggered 3-month expiration dates to target a maximum loss of approximately 10% on a rolling 12-month basis.

