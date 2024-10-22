Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PVAL) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PVAL – Free Report) by 17.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 802,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172,455 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 5.34% of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF worth $30,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 28,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Clear Point Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 19,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 3,129 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 582,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,129,000 after buying an additional 3,895 shares during the last quarter.

Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF stock opened at $38.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $574.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.47. Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $27.68 and a 1 year high of $38.65.

Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF Dividend Announcement

About Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a $0.121 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th.

The Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (PVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that provides exposure to large-cap value companies in the US. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. PVAL was launched on May 25, 2021 and is managed by Putnam.

