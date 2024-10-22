Raymond James & Associates Has $67.34 Million Stock Holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 281,961 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,744 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $67,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in Aspen Technology by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 2,600.0% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 313.2% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 65.7% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aspen Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aspen Technology

In other news, Director Jr. Robert M. Whelan sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.10, for a total transaction of $219,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,540 shares in the company, valued at $1,871,114. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on AZPN. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $200.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Aspen Technology from $204.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Aspen Technology from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.40.

Aspen Technology Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Aspen Technology stock opened at $237.49 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.85. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.26 and a 12 month high of $240.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -539.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.76.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $342.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.10 million. Aspen Technology had a positive return on equity of 2.96% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. Analysts predict that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company’s solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

Further Reading

