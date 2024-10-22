Raymond James & Associates Acquires 59,340 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 490,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,340 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.12% of Interactive Brokers Group worth $68,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 76.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 350.0% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 213.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $149.64 on Tuesday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.60 and a twelve month high of $154.75. The company has a market cap of $63.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $132.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.47.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 4.88%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 17.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $166.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Interactive Brokers Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Interactive Brokers Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.00.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

