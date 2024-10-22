Raymond James & Associates Raises Stock Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 514,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,878 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.34% of Atmos Energy worth $71,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.9% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 176,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,957,000 after buying an additional 6,641 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,876,000. Swedbank AB lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 565.3% during the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 40,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,738,000 after purchasing an additional 34,515 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc purchased a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the first quarter valued at $32,941,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $3,010,000. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on Atmos Energy from $129.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. StockNews.com lowered Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $144.00 to $150.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $145.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.94.

Atmos Energy Stock Performance

Shares of ATO opened at $142.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $135.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $105.44 and a 12-month high of $144.32.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 25.09% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The company had revenue of $701.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.805 per share. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 48.28%.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

