Udemy (UDMY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 29th. Analysts expect Udemy to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Udemy has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance at EPS.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $194.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.17 million. Udemy had a negative return on equity of 26.62% and a negative net margin of 11.39%. On average, analysts expect Udemy to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Udemy Price Performance

Shares of UDMY opened at $8.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -14.58 and a beta of 1.97. Udemy has a one year low of $6.67 and a one year high of $16.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UDMY has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Udemy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Udemy from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Udemy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Udemy from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Udemy in a report on Thursday, August 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.92.

Insider Activity at Udemy

In related news, CFO Sarah Blanchard sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total value of $362,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,001,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,064,176.05. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Udemy news, Director Eren Bali sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total transaction of $136,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,639,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,919,240.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Sarah Blanchard sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total transaction of $362,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,001,761 shares in the company, valued at $8,064,176.05. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,000 shares of company stock valued at $505,830 over the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Udemy Company Profile

Udemy, Inc, a learning company, that operates a marketplace platform for learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers skill acquisition, development, and validation courses for organizations and individuals, through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in various languages.

