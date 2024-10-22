Varonis Systems (VRNS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $130.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.83 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 16.97% and a negative return on equity of 18.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. On average, analysts expect Varonis Systems to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ VRNS opened at $58.52 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.51. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of -62.26 and a beta of 0.82. Varonis Systems has a 1 year low of $30.89 and a 1 year high of $60.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44.

VRNS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Varonis Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Monday, August 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.67.

In related news, Vice Chairman James O’boyle sold 50,000 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total value of $2,988,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 444,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,540,252.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; source code, strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

