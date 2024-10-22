Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) and Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN) Head-To-Head Comparison

Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN – Get Free Report) and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Cyclerion Therapeutics has a beta of 1.91, meaning that its share price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a beta of 0.57, meaning that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Cyclerion Therapeutics and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cyclerion Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical 0 1 13 0 2.93

Profitability

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a consensus price target of $88.29, indicating a potential upside of 62.11%. Given Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical is more favorable than Cyclerion Therapeutics.

This table compares Cyclerion Therapeutics and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyclerion Therapeutics N/A -66.84% -57.28% Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical -121.57% -266.02% -41.39%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cyclerion Therapeutics and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyclerion Therapeutics $1.62 million 4.85 -$5.26 million N/A N/A Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical $481.30 million 9.41 -$606.64 million ($8.03) -6.78

Cyclerion Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

75.6% of Cyclerion Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.7% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical shares are held by institutional investors. 13.1% of Cyclerion Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.8% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical beats Cyclerion Therapeutics on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cyclerion Therapeutics

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for serious diseases. It is developing Olinciguat, an orally administered vascular soluble guanylate cyclase (sGC) stimulator, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to out-license for cardiovascular diseases; and Praliciguat, a systemic sGC stimulator that is licensed to Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. for the treatment of rare kidney disease. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia. The company's products candidatures include DTX401, an adeno-associated virus 8 (AAV8) gene therapy clinical candidate for the treatment of patients with glycogen storage disease type Ia; DTX301, an AAV8 gene therapy for the treatment of patients with ornithine transcarbamylase; UX143, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of osteogenesis imperfecta; GTX-102, an antisense oligonucleotide for the treatment of Angelman syndrome; UX111, an AAV9 gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of patients with Sanfilippo syndrome type A, or MPS IIIA, a rare lysosomal storage disease; UX701, for the treatment of Wilson disease; and UX053 for the treatment of glycogen storage disease type III. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has collaboration and license agreement with Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd.; Saint Louis University; Baylor Research Institute; REGENXBIO Inc.; Bayer Healthcare LLC; GeneTx; Mereo; University of Pennsylvania; Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.; Solid Biosciences Inc.; Regeneron; Abeona; and Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Novato, California.

