TETRA Technologies (TTI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $171.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.66 million. TETRA Technologies had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 18.84%. On average, analysts expect TETRA Technologies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TETRA Technologies Stock Performance

TETRA Technologies stock opened at $3.29 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market cap of $431.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.07 and a beta of 2.04. TETRA Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.68 and a fifty-two week high of $6.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised TETRA Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th.

TETRA Technologies Company Profile

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services and solutions company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

