Advantage Energy (AAV) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 24th. Analysts expect Advantage Energy to post earnings of C$0.06 per share for the quarter.

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported C($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$100.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$108.50 million. Advantage Energy had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 5.02%.

Shares of Advantage Energy stock opened at C$9.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.86. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.33 and its 200-day moving average price is C$10.07. Advantage Energy has a 12 month low of C$8.02 and a 12 month high of C$11.73.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$13.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Friday, September 27th. National Bank Financial lowered Advantage Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Advantage Energy from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. ATB Capital raised their price target on Advantage Energy from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$12.00 price target on shares of Advantage Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.21.

In other news, Senior Officer Donald Craig Blackwood bought 5,435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$9.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,002.00. In other news, Senior Officer Donald Craig Blackwood bought 5,435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$9.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,002.00. Also, Director John Festival bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$8.94 per share, with a total value of C$178,800.00. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 45,435 shares of company stock worth $420,402. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the Province of Alberta, Canada. Its assets are located approximately 4 to 80 km northwest of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

