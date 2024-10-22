Raymond James & Associates Has $75.21 Million Stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV)

Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 19.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 902,596 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,035 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value were worth $75,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:VONV opened at $84.23 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.16 and a 200-day moving average of $78.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a twelve month low of $62.92 and a twelve month high of $85.04.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Increases Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.437 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 1000 Value’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

