Head-To-Head Analysis: Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) vs. Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST)

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) and Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Host Hotels & Resorts and Digital Realty Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Host Hotels & Resorts 1 3 11 0 2.67 Digital Realty Trust 1 9 10 1 2.52

Host Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus price target of $21.27, indicating a potential upside of 20.63%. Digital Realty Trust has a consensus price target of $157.17, indicating a potential downside of 4.84%. Given Host Hotels & Resorts’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Host Hotels & Resorts is more favorable than Digital Realty Trust.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Host Hotels & Resorts 13.70% 11.08% 6.07% Digital Realty Trust 20.58% 5.93% 2.61%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Host Hotels & Resorts and Digital Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Host Hotels & Resorts and Digital Realty Trust”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Host Hotels & Resorts $5.47 billion 2.27 $740.00 million $1.02 17.28 Digital Realty Trust $5.46 billion 9.45 $948.84 million $3.60 45.88

Digital Realty Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Host Hotels & Resorts. Host Hotels & Resorts is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Digital Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Host Hotels & Resorts pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Digital Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $4.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Host Hotels & Resorts pays out 78.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Digital Realty Trust pays out 135.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Host Hotels & Resorts is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

98.5% of Host Hotels & Resorts shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.7% of Digital Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Host Hotels & Resorts shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Digital Realty Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Host Hotels & Resorts has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Digital Realty Trust has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Host Hotels & Resorts beats Digital Realty Trust on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms. The Company also holds non-controlling interests in seven domestic and one international joint ventures. Guided by a disciplined approach to capital allocation and aggressive asset management, the Company partners with premium brands such as Marriott, Ritz-Carlton, Westin, Sheraton, W, St. Regis, The Luxury Collection, Hyatt, Fairmont, Hilton, Four Seasons, Swissôtel, ibis and Novotel, as well as independent brands.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges. Digital Realty gives its customers access to the connected data communities that matter to them with a global data center footprint of 300+ facilities in 50+ metros across 25+ countries on six continents.

