Raymond James & Associates Lowers Stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Raymond James & Associates cut its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,176,135 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 5,656 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.23% of eBay worth $76,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in eBay in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in eBay by 894.2% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 517 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in eBay in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in eBay during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in eBay during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EBAY. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price objective (up from $58.00) on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other eBay news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 25,000 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total transaction of $1,597,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,494,918.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 5,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total value of $371,756.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 559,291 shares in the company, valued at $36,963,542.19. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 25,000 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total value of $1,597,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,494,918.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,391 shares of company stock worth $2,678,424. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

eBay Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of eBay stock opened at $64.16 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.32. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.17 and a 12-month high of $67.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The e-commerce company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88. eBay had a return on equity of 29.69% and a net margin of 26.41%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.51%.

About eBay

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

Further Reading

