Raymond James & Associates Has $66.01 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Raymond James & Associates grew its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 688,947 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,634 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $66,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 9,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 19,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 46,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,463,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. New Republic Capital LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

iShares MBS ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB opened at $93.42 on Tuesday. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $85.28 and a 1-year high of $96.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $95.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.02.

iShares MBS ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares MBS ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.3177 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

