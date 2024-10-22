Southside Bancshares (SBSI) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 24th. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $115.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.91 million. Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 18.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts expect Southside Bancshares to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Southside Bancshares Trading Down 3.3 %

SBSI opened at $33.19 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Southside Bancshares has a one year low of $25.30 and a one year high of $36.10.

Southside Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. Southside Bancshares’s payout ratio is 53.53%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SBSI shares. Hovde Group increased their target price on Southside Bancshares from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th.

Insider Transactions at Southside Bancshares

In other news, insider T L. Arnold, Jr. sold 4,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total value of $157,324.57. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,441 shares in the company, valued at $554,226.11. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider T L. Arnold, Jr. sold 3,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.63, for a total value of $126,488.37. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,441 shares in the company, valued at $520,028.83. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider T L. Arnold, Jr. sold 4,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total value of $157,324.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $554,226.11. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,890 shares of company stock worth $500,319 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Southside Bancshares Company Profile

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

