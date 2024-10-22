Pool (POOL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.19 per share for the quarter. Pool has set its FY24 guidance at $11.05-11.45 EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Pool had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 32.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Pool to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Pool Stock Performance

POOL stock opened at $358.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $358.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $353.78. Pool has a 52 week low of $293.51 and a 52 week high of $422.73.

Pool Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.56%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Pool from $377.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Pool from $370.00 to $305.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Pool from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Pool from $356.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pool presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $357.89.

About Pool

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

Featured Articles

