SPS Commerce (SPSC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 24th. Analysts expect SPS Commerce to post earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $153.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.87 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect SPS Commerce to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

SPS Commerce Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SPSC opened at $192.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 100.49 and a beta of 0.82. SPS Commerce has a 12 month low of $151.96 and a 12 month high of $218.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at SPS Commerce

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other SPS Commerce news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,000 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.35, for a total transaction of $402,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,264,286.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SPSC. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Northland Capmk downgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.25.

Get Our Latest Research Report on SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.