Raymond James & Associates Has $67.05 Million Stock Holdings in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 16.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 430,256 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,096 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.14% of Ares Management worth $67,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curated Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Ares Management by 199.7% during the second quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,658,217 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $221,007,000 after acquiring an additional 3,321,434 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Management during the first quarter worth about $264,729,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Ares Management by 58.5% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,058,394 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $674,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867,933 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Management during the second quarter worth about $209,884,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ares Management by 722.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,738,148 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $231,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526,856 shares during the last quarter. 50.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ares Management alerts:

Ares Management Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE ARES opened at $168.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $52.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.22. Ares Management Co. has a 52 week low of $96.00 and a 52 week high of $171.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $151.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Ares Management Dividend Announcement

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $788.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.09 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 12.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ares Management Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is 166.82%.

Insider Activity at Ares Management

In related news, insider Ryan Berry sold 57,500 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.74, for a total transaction of $8,092,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 456,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,276,239.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Chairman Bennett Rosenthal sold 10,154 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.46, for a total transaction of $1,466,846.84. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 191,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,665,245.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ryan Berry sold 57,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.74, for a total value of $8,092,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 456,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,276,239.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 622,640 shares of company stock valued at $91,378,848 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ARES shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Ares Management from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ares Management from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ares Management from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Ares Management in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Ares Management from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.82.

View Our Latest Research Report on ARES

About Ares Management

(Free Report)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.