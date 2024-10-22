Head to Head Contrast: Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) vs. Carbon Revolution Public (NASDAQ:CREV)

Carbon Revolution Public (NASDAQ:CREV – Get Free Report) and Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Carbon Revolution Public and Bain Capital Specialty Finance”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carbon Revolution Public $27.18 million 1.58 $170,000.00 N/A N/A Bain Capital Specialty Finance $146.76 million 7.44 $123.38 million $2.00 8.46

Bain Capital Specialty Finance has higher revenue and earnings than Carbon Revolution Public.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carbon Revolution Public N/A N/A N/A Bain Capital Specialty Finance 43.90% 12.09% 5.49%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Carbon Revolution Public and Bain Capital Specialty Finance, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Carbon Revolution Public 0 0 1 0 3.00 Bain Capital Specialty Finance 0 1 1 0 2.50

Carbon Revolution Public currently has a consensus target price of $39.00, suggesting a potential upside of 954.05%. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a consensus target price of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 0.50%. Given Carbon Revolution Public’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Carbon Revolution Public is more favorable than Bain Capital Specialty Finance.

Volatility & Risk

Carbon Revolution Public has a beta of 3, indicating that its share price is 200% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.2% of Carbon Revolution Public shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Carbon Revolution Public shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Bain Capital Specialty Finance beats Carbon Revolution Public on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Carbon Revolution Public

Carbon Revolution Public Limited Company manufactures and sells carbon fibre wheels to original equipment vehicle manufacturers for the automotive industry worldwide. It also provides associated engineering services; and sells tools. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

About Bain Capital Specialty Finance

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. is business development company specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt. It typically invests in companies with EBITDA between $10 million and $150 million.

