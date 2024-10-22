9,525 Shares in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Acquired by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BRX. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter worth $124,978,000. PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 167.2% during the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,761,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353,582 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,546,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,735,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,443,000 after buying an additional 1,501,282 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,964,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Sheryl Maxwell Crosland sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.45, for a total transaction of $127,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,178,105.95. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BRX. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Compass Point boosted their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brixmor Property Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.38.

Brixmor Property Group Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of BRX stock opened at $27.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.39. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.55 and a 1-year high of $28.45. The company has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.01, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $315.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.75 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brixmor Property Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 117.20%.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 362 retail centers comprise approximately 64 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision to be the center of the communities we serve and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

